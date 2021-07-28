Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIW opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

