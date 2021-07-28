Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 366 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

