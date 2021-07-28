$0.60 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

