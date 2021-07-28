Zacks: Analysts Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. UBS Group began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB opened at $24.02 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

