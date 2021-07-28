Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JOYY by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in JOYY by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YY stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $643.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YY. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

