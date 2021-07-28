235 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.