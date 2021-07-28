Baader Bank Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.69 ($11.40).

Metro stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

