Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Drops By 76.0%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the June 30th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

