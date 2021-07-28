Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 281.6% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

