The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMG stock opened at $180.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

