Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 328.0% in July

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 328.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Accor stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

