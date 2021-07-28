IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

