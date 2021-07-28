California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 386 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 36.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 653.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,608,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.72. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

