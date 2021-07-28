Jane Street Group LLC Invests $749,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $231.49 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

