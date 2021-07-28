California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of STAAR Surgical worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 705.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,059,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 449,431 shares of company stock valued at $63,607,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.98 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

