California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.91.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.