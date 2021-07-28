72,979 Shares in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $25,350,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,238,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,383,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,577,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

