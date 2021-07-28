Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of NTLA opened at $132.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

