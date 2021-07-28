Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after buying an additional 711,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $516,000.

Shares of MRSN opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

