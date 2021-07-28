Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after buying an additional 711,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $516,000.

Shares of MRSN opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.45.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.