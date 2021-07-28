California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 325 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Semtech worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $54,379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 400.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $485,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.