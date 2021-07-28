California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

