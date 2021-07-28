HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 18,762 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

