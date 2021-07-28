HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

LivaNova stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

