AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,332 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in AAR by 121.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after acquiring an additional 712,488 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AAR by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 119,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in AAR by 69.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 243,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.