HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 12,974 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000.

Shares of EWP opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

