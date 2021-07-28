HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 26,011 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.