Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Xperi worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

