Citigroup Downgrades Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Medallia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,778 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Medallia by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

