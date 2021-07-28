Dejan Deklich Sells 3,673 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $96,857.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $248,572.93.

On Friday, July 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $254,907.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71.

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $39,322.36.

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $73,157.49.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

