SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 14.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.25.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

