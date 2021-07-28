HRT Financial LP Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.