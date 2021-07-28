Contrasting Empower (NYSE:EMPW) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Empower (NYSE:EMPW) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empower and XL Fleet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 45.21 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

Empower has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XL Fleet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Empower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Empower and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Empower currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.01%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.50%. Given XL Fleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Empower.

Profitability

This table compares Empower and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empower N/A N/A N/A XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

Summary

Empower beats XL Fleet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

