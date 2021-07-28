Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,487,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 164,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

