Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have bought 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

