Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 233,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 90,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

