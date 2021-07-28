Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,447 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,698 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVN opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

