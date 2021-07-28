603,974 Shares in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 603,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 11.67% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. On average, research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

