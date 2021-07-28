Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 44.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,608,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,295,868 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

