Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 299,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

