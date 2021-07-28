Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,389 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

