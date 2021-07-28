44,459 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,459 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,910 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 37,909 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,805 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 49,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.03.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

