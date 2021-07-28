Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $21,272,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 588,319 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 460,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 560,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVG opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

