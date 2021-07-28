Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $854,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.39. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

