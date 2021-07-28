Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,862 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $14,663,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.