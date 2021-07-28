AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,753 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.