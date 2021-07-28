Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 135,760 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,760 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 889,877 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,679,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

