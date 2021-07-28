Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.54 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.