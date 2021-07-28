Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,901,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cintas by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after buying an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

CTAS stock opened at $388.86 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $293.32 and a 52 week high of $395.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.