Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.