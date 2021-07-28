Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $450,000 Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Silicom worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 389,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silicom by 696.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $295.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

SILC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

